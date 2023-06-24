Bryson Park truly has it all! Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of country living, while being minutes away from everything! This community features 5 unique, single-family floorplans that are sure to meet the needs of you and your family. Bryson Park’s location is amazing as it’s only 5 minutes away from I-285 & HWY 52 and less than 10 minutes away from Winston Salem, NC. In addition, all D.R. Horton homes include our America’s Smart Home® Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet, or computer. Home life can be hands-free. It’s never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel – or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you.
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $386,490
