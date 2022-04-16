4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $388,280

NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! The Columbia is a beautiful 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, office w/ double French door over 3100 sf! Formal dining & huge family room is anchored w/ a charming natural gas fireplace. The home boasts an open floor plan with 9-ft ceilings on the main level. Amazing chef's kitchen has HUGE ISLAND & is open allowing for interacting with guests or family while whipping up meals! Durable / elegant RevWood engineered vinyl plank flooring covers the entire 1st floor except the power room. Second level features 4 spacious bedrooms each with generous walk-in closets. At the top of the stairs is a large loft for game time or quiet time! Cabinetry throughout the homes is the timeless Cane Shadow. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, a one-year builder’s warranty, and 10-year structural warranty. Home includes our smart home technology package! Up to $5,000 Paid closing cost w/ DHI Mortgage. WELCOME HOME!