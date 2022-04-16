 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $388,280

4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $388,280

NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! The Columbia is a beautiful 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, office w/ double French door over 3100 sf! Formal dining & huge family room is anchored w/ a charming natural gas fireplace. The home boasts an open floor plan with 9-ft ceilings on the main level. Amazing chef's kitchen has HUGE ISLAND & is open allowing for interacting with guests or family while whipping up meals! Durable / elegant RevWood engineered vinyl plank flooring covers the entire 1st floor except the power room. Second level features 4 spacious bedrooms each with generous walk-in closets. At the top of the stairs is a large loft for game time or quiet time! Cabinetry throughout the homes is the timeless Cane Shadow. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, a one-year builder’s warranty, and 10-year structural warranty. Home includes our smart home technology package! Up to $5,000 Paid closing cost w/ DHI Mortgage. WELCOME HOME!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Massive great white shark was lurking off North Carolina coast, tracking shows

Massive great white shark was lurking off North Carolina coast, tracking shows

Three large great white sharks were detected off the coast of North Carolina last week, including one that is the largest male shark to be tagged by OCEARCH in Canadian waters, according to the ocean research agency that tags and tracks sharks around the world. The transmitter for Mahone, who measures 13 feet 7 inches and weighs 1,701 pounds, pinged most recently off the coast of North ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert