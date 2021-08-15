*BOTH SIDES HAVE TENANTS* EACH PAYING $300/MONTH* Buyer to verify all systems. CASH ONLY-HIGHEST & BEST with proof of funds. Buyer to pay all closing costs and property sold AS-IS and WHERE-IS. Closing and nonrefundable deposit held with Nelson Law Firm 110 John Wesley Way Greensboro 27401. * DO NOT DISTURB Tenants-email agent for showings!
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $39,989
Related to this story
Most Popular
A years-long struggle over a blighted property along one of the city's main arteries ended in a matter of minutes and a cloud of dust Tuesday.
A 25-year-old Lewisville man was shot and killed Sunday, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office said in a release Sunday night.
A heated exchange between drivers Justin Taylor and Michael Adams and their respective crews led to a fight Saturday night during racing at Bo…
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.
Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law-enforcement agencies, will hold a protest about conditions at the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that inmates staged a protest at the jail in their cells, and detention officers turned off water at the jail because some inmates flooded their cells. She has provided little detail on what exactly happened and how long the water was shut off.
- Updated
Under an ordinance passed Tuesday next door in Guilford County, businesses and other public places must require their patrons to wear masks or face possible civil penalties.
Law firm officials buy downtown Winston-Salem site
His 'little tour around America,' which included a race in Raleigh and a win in the Brooklyn Mile on Sunday, is helping him have fun after the crushing final day of the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.
Winston-Salem Police are investigating a Sunday shooting in the 400 block of Knollwood Street.
He hopes to play on the golf team for the Aggies.
A mother and son face charges they sold illegal drugs out of their convenience store in Thomasville.