Bryson Park has it all! Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of country living, while being minutes away from everything! This community features 6 unique, single-family floorplans that are sure to meet the needs of you and your family. Beautiful open floorplan home featuring 4BR, 2.5BA, 9ft ceilings on main level and a spacious loft upstairs! The Wilmington plan is 2800SqFt. has a 2 car garage and traditional brick front exterior giving this modern home a traditional feel! The kitchen is well equipped with shaker style cabinetry, granite, tile backsplash, S/S appliance pkg all included! The owners suite is a must see! Cathedral ceiling, huge walk in closet, walk in shower, modern LED lighting, separated water closet and double vanity gives this home all the modern conveniences!
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $390,490
