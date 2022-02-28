4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $391,205

Now this one is a SHOW STOPPER! Brand new COLUMBIA plan in Bryson Park community is sure to please with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths over 3100 sf of space GALORE! Talk about bells & whistles...granite counter tops, tile backsplash, Revwood flooring on the main level and stainless steel appliances is just the beginning! Dedicated office at entryway w/ french doors, formal dining room leads to HUGE Great room with fireplace just waiting for some entertainment! Oh but it doesn't stop there, enjoy a HUGE ISLAND in the cook's kitchen, Cane Sugar white cabinets, built in desk & spacious pantry add icing to the cake! Retreat to the Primary suite upstairs (vaulted ceiling, private bathroom featuring double vanities & large shower not to mention a MASSIVE WALK IN CLOSET WITH NATURAL LIGHT) or hang out in the upper level loft...it's all up to you with plenty of room to roam in your new home! No fighting over the bathrooms as there are 2 additional full baths rooms upstairs. COMMUNITY POOL TO ENJOY!