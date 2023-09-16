Beautiful open floorplan home featuring 4BR, 2.5BA, 9ft ceilings on main level and a spacious loft upstairs! The Wilmington plan is 2800SqFt. has a 2 car garage and traditional brick front exterior giving this modern home a traditional feel! The kitchen is well equipped with birch cabinetry, granite, tile backsplash, S/S appliance pkg all included! The owners suite is a must see! Cathedral ceiling, huge walk in closet, walk in shower, modern LED lighting, separated water closet and double vanity gives this home all the modern conveniences! Bryson Park has it all! Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of country living, while being minutes away from everything! This community features 6 unique, single-family floorplans that are sure to meet the needs of you and your family.