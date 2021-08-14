 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $398,800

4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $398,800

4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $398,800

NEW PREMIER SUBDIVISION - North Davidson! Be one of the lucky ones!! 413 Lenalan Drive is offered by CG2 Homes, Inc. This spacious 4 bedroom home offers the discerning buyer tons of upgraded appointments throughout and will have a large screen porch to over look a sprawling back yard. This oversized lot spans out to offer views of rolling meadows ~ Want a pool? This home site will allow it! Construction has started so call us today for your one on one meeting to discuss all the build designs

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News