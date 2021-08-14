4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $398,800

NEW PREMIER SUBDIVISION - North Davidson! Be one of the lucky ones!! 413 Lenalan Drive is offered by CG2 Homes, Inc. This spacious 4 bedroom home offers the discerning buyer tons of upgraded appointments throughout and will have a large screen porch to over look a sprawling back yard. This oversized lot spans out to offer views of rolling meadows ~ Want a pool? This home site will allow it! Construction has started so call us today for your one on one meeting to discuss all the build designs