**QUICK CLOSE HOME** Bryson Park has it all! Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of country living, while being minutes away from everything! This community features 6 unique, single-family floorplans that are sure to meet the needs of you and your family. Bryson Park’s location is amazing as it’s only 5 minutes away from I-285 & HWY 52 and less than 10 minutes away from Winston Salem, NC. Welcome home to the grand Columbia plan! This plan offers 3,142 square feet with 4 bedrooms, and a loft upstairs. The main level of the home features an downstairs office, formal dining room, as well as, a casual dining room and a spacious walk in pantry. The kitchen boasts shaker style Cabinetry, granite with a subway tile backsplash and has an oversized kitchen island! This home also features upgraded hardwood flooring and a cozy corner fireplace. The home has a 10x12 back patio. Welcome Home!