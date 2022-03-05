 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $442,500

Davidson County/Lexington. New listing in Kapstone Crossing! Scheduled to be completed by the end of April 2022. Come check out this welcoming 1 story with 2nd floor bonus/4th bedroom that features a main level primary bedroom, granite counter tops, shaker cabinets, engineered hardwood floors, & a stunning outdoor private setting situated in desirable Kapstone Crossing! This floor plans offers incredible open concept living highlighted by vaulted ceilings in the living room that flows from the kitchen & dining room. Natural gas furnace and stove. Tankless water heater/Gas. Call listing agent for more information!

