KAPSTONE GEM - ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE 6/1. Come explore this all brick 4bed-2.5bath home highlighted by craftsman style trim, granite countertops, shaker style cabinets, under cabinet lighting, & much more. Relax on the spacious covered porch and enjoy the quiet setting. Home is situated on a 0.74 acre private wooded lot. Conveniently located to downtown Lexington, High Rock Lake, several vineyards, & much more. Call listing agent with any questions.