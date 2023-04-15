KAPSTONE GEM - ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE 6/1. Come explore this all brick 4bed-2.5bath home highlighted by craftsman style trim, granite countertops, shaker style cabinets, under cabinet lighting, & much more. Relax on the spacious covered porch and enjoy the quiet setting. Home is situated on a 0.74 acre private wooded lot. Conveniently located to downtown Lexington, High Rock Lake, several vineyards, & much more. Call listing agent with any questions.
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police believe the children's mother, Ethal Syretha Steele, 40, shot and killed the children before shooting herself.
Q: When is the Michael’s store on Hanes Mall Boulevard going to reopen? There is no information on their website. Why are they closed?
Charles Barkley is an unabashed disciple of Krispy Kreme doughnuts. And when the popular chain recently came under attack, Barkley rushed to t…
The wreck occurred on eastbound I-40 between Stratford Road and Hanes Mall Boulevard, but the impacts are widespread.
A wreck at Peters Creek Parkway and Olivers Crossing Drive claimed the life of Minetta Lowe Werts in Winston-Salem.