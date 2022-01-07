4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $525,000

Fabulous Offering in North Davidson ~ Custom construction by award winning CG2 Homes, Inc. Luxury appointments will abound this 4 bedroom, 4 bath all brick home. Owners quarters is a sprawling, private oasis with a well appointed spa - like bathroom! Call today for your chance at one the last lots remaining in prestigious Magnolia Ridge ~ Lot 08 boasts 2.71 acres so endless stay-cations opportunities can be achieved!
Amber Uresti said she and her 6- and 3-year-old daughters had gone inside the restaurant before her husband, who was tasked with getting the cake.
Zackary Baker, a 32-year-old Winston-Salem man, died early Monday morning after an unknown vehicle hit him. The driver left the scene, police said.
Someone got lucky on New Year's Eve — a ticket that person bought at a Forsyth County convenience store won a $1 million prize in the Mega Mil…
Airborne Honda crashes into windows at coffee shop on Reynolda Road, says Winston-Salem business owner
A car crash smashed windows Thursday morning at Coffee Park at 1206 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem. No injuries were reported.
Chelsea Victoria Martin Wiles was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder and other charges connected to an April 2020 crash that killed a 63-year-old woman.
N.C. Medical Board plans to address insurance fraud case involving Winston-Salem doctor
Dear Amy: I have been married to “Bev” for 14 years. She is wonderful. It is a second marriage for both of us.
NC reaches pandemic highs again daily cases, positive test rates; Forsyth has second-highest case total
Three male juveniles stole a vehicle at gunpoint Thursday in Winston-Salem, and then used the vehicle in a drive-by shooting, authorities said…
Lanes will close on Interstate 40 in Forsyth County this week for road work.