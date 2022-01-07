 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $525,000

Fabulous Offering in North Davidson ~ Custom construction by award winning CG2 Homes, Inc. Luxury appointments will abound this 4 bedroom, 4 bath all brick home. Owners quarters is a sprawling, private oasis with a well appointed spa - like bathroom! Call today for your chance at one the last lots remaining in prestigious Magnolia Ridge ~ Lot 08 boasts 2.71 acres so endless stay-cations opportunities can be achieved!

