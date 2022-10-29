 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $594,000

Looking for a 4 bedroom home. We have you covered! This gorgeous home on a great lot offers 3 bedrooms on main level with a 4th bedroom and large bonus room and bath on second. LVP flooring and large tile walk in shower for primary bath. Open floor plan with large eat in kitchen with granite counter tops. Call today to make your appointment. Home is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year or early January.

