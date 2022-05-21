4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $599,900

Looking for a new home with some land for privacy? Enjoy this open floor plan with Primary and two additional bedrooms on the main with a 4th bedroom and bonus room upstairs. Living room has 11 ft. ceilings. This home sits on just over 7 acres of land offering plenty of room for the kids or pets to play. Granite countertops in kitchen and baths, LVP flooring in living areas with carpet in bedrooms. Awesome floorplan, it is a must see.