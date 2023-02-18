Beautiful home in the desirable North Davidson area. The home was built in 2022 and the buyers are relocating to another area. Home offers four bedrooms and three full baths. Enjoy relaxing by the fireplace in this great open floor plan. Nice walk-in pantry off kitchen and large island bar with a breakfast area and formal dining area. Sellers have added a 20 x 12 storage building and fenced in the backyard plus added stamped concrete area for additional patio. Lots of extra storage in the sealed crawlspace area. This is a must see property. Open house Sunday February 19 from 2:00 until 4:00 pm. Come see us or call to make your appointment today.
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $634,900
