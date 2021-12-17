 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $649,900

Looking for privacy, look no further. 4 bedroom 4 bath home on 5.51 acres in Laura Mae in cul-de-sac. 2 story with finished basement for in- law quarters. Wrap around porch for your entertaining. Primary bedroom is massive with 800 s.f. 2 walk-in closets. There are other rooms that could be for that home office or play rooms for the kids. Main floor and second have 9 ft ceilings, basement has 8 ft. Pump system in basement. Intercom through out house. Tilt windows for easy cleaning. Too many options to list. Great school district. Call for your private showing.

