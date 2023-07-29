Stunning new construction by Gingerich Homes. Just under an acre lot in Oak Ridge's newest luxury neighborhood, Oak Ridge Landing. With over 3,900 square feet, enjoy a custom built home without having to start from scratch! Primary suite and second bedroom suite on the main level. Two bedroom suites, office, and expansive bonus room on the second level. Screened porch overlooks the flat yard. Close proximity to all of your needs! Great newly expanded Oak Ridge Town Park, Post Office, and Fire Station. Services, shopping, and restaurants all within 5 minutes, including a new Starbucks! 2+ miles of community sidewalks. All home sites have hardwoods and tree preservation buffers. See agent remarks for further information. Estimated completion Oct. 2023
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $1,025,000
