Water views from both levels! Open floor plan, large rooms and luxury appointments. Flex Office/Bedroom on main or 2nd level. Just over an acre in the new Oak Ridge community within the popular town limits of Oak Ridge. 5 minutes to just about all your needs. Great newly expanded Town Park, Post Office and Fire Station. Services, Shopping and Restaurants are with 5 minutes, including a new Starbucks! 2+ miles of community sidewalks. Home sites have hardwoods and tree preservation buffers. Custom built by Building Dimensions, well known for their quality, designs and livable floor plans. See agent remarks for further information.
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $1,049,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Of the six venomous snake species native to North Carolina, three are rattlesnakes – the timber, the pigmy and the Eastern diamondback.
Spivey spent 45 years coaching and teaching in the Winston-Salem area
The family of an elderly High Point man killed in a golf cart accident at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist on April 14 is pursuing claims aga…
A Winston-Salem man pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of a man in 2020 during a home invasion and robbery.
The historic — and iconic — Arby’s sign shaped like a giant cowboy hat has been taken down from its spot on Knollwood Street after decades of …