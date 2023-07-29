What an exquisite home!! The large foyer takes you to the handsome office enclosed with french doors, the couffered ceiling dining room, primary bedroon, great room, kitchen breakfast area. The primary bedroom has wonderful lighting by day and new plantation shutters for a warm cozy comfort, The extra large sunken tub is a true favorite of the owner's. The kitchen is a delight with a large island, pot filler and room for the whole family breakfast area to enjoy around the second fireplace. The stairs to the second level has a beautiful new runner to take you to 4 bedrooms (one known as the bonus room) all with new carpet each connected to a bathroom, large loft and a small office. The backyard is truly park like. The screened porch takes you to a patio that offers a built in grill and a beautiful brick fireplace. The crawlspace has a walk in door where the owners have added a filtration system. Ask for list of updates. A must see