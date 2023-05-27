Beautiful new construction home by Friddle & Co. Just under an acre in the new Oak Ridge community within the popular town limits of Oak Ridge. Over 4,300 Square Feet of stylish finishes in a livable floor-plan. A custom built home without starting from scratch. Primary suite and guest suite on main level, 2 additional guest suites, office, and 2 bonus rooms on second level, with water views from both levels! 5 minutes to just about all of your needs. Great newly expanded Town Park, Post Office and Fire Station. Services, Shopping and Restaurants are with 5 minutes, including a new Starbucks! 2+ miles of community sidewalks. Home sites have hardwoods and tree preservation buffers. See agent remarks for further information.
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $1,200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The police department’s Firearms Investigations and Intelligence Division/Gun Crime Reduction Unit obtained a search warrant for the residence…
Three of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s top executives, including its next chief executive Marty Freeman, were provided with significant bas…
The newest anchor tenant at Hanes Mall already is stirring economic waves even though no retail customer will ever enter through its doors.
Police found Fentanyl in a bag of Doritos. A Winston-Salem man will now spend the next 18 years in prison.
A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to drug offenses, authorities said.
Q: Are golf carts street legal in Forsyth County? I live in a neighborhood that has them zipping around beginning this time of year, sometimes…