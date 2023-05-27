Beautiful new construction home by Friddle & Co. Just under an acre in the new Oak Ridge community within the popular town limits of Oak Ridge. Over 4,300 Square Feet of stylish finishes in a livable floor-plan. A custom built home without starting from scratch. Primary suite and guest suite on main level, 2 additional guest suites, office, and 2 bonus rooms on second level, with water views from both levels! 5 minutes to just about all of your needs. Great newly expanded Town Park, Post Office and Fire Station. Services, Shopping and Restaurants are with 5 minutes, including a new Starbucks! 2+ miles of community sidewalks. Home sites have hardwoods and tree preservation buffers. See agent remarks for further information.