 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $425,000

This spacious house has an open floor plan with a larger kitchen island, granite counter tops, tiled back splash and walk-in-pantry. The primary bedroom is on the main with a walk-in closet, tub, separate tiled shower and double vanity. There is also a large mudroom/ Laundry room on the main. This home also features a private 1 acre lot with 2 porches! The back porch will be screened in overlooking the backyard. Home will be listed at $425,000. Agent is related to seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving body in trash can rejects plea deal. Winston-Salem 65-year-old says he is innocent.
Crime

Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving body in trash can rejects plea deal. Winston-Salem 65-year-old says he is innocent.

Cornelius Tucker, charged with fatally stabbing a woman and then dumping her body in a trash can, rejected a plea deal Monday morning. Tucker is accused of killing Constance Edwina Hall, 47, in 2011. Winston-Salem police arrested Tucker in 2015 after investigators said they found Tucker's DNA on a cloth tied around Hall's knees. Because Tucker rejected the plea, he will now stand trial for first-degree murder. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert