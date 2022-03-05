Looking for affordable NEW CONSTRUCTION in Oak Ridge with a flexible floor plan? Look no further than this 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home which boasts 2700 +/- square feet. MAIN LEVEL: Beautiful eat-in kitchen with birch cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances adjacent to a great room with gas log fireplace. Need space for a home office? A 13x11 study is your solution here! You can also easily accommodate your guests in the main level bedroom which has a full bath as well. Formal dining room and a two story foyer. SECOND FLOOR: Upstairs you will find four additional bedrooms including a 17x14 primary bedroom with trey ceiling and owners bath with double vanities, separate tub and shower, linen closet and ceramic tile flooring. This home is located on a dead end street with almost an acre lot. Estimated time to completion Oct 2022
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $450,000
