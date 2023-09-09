THIS HOME IS THE POPULAR HAMPSHIRE – D with partial stone front. Upon entering the home, the elegant extended foyer leads past the formal dining room then opens into the expansive open area family room, kitchen, and breakfast area. Kitchen features a huge island, ceramic tile backsplash, quartz counter tops and 42-inch wall cabinets. Gourmet style kitchen w/natural gas cooktop & wall oven/microwave. REVWOOD engineered plank flooring throughout 1st level common areas. Huge walk-through butler pantry w/ quartz countertop & 42” wall cabinets. Extra-large walk-in pantry. Screened porch & extended rear deck is the perfect space to enjoy outdoor living to the fullest. The second story is host to the huge open loft, 2 large secondary bedrooms, & the elegant primary suite w/ sitting room. The spa like primary bathroom has his & her vanities, garden tub and huge tile shower. The huge primary suite walk-in closet is a definite plus. Very large 2nd level laundry room! 1st floor bedroom!