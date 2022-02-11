Sought after Oak Ridge with all the bells and whistle‘s you’ve been looking for. Master suite with recently updated en-suite bath on the main level plus an additional guest suite and full bath. Kitchen is completely open to the great room and has been totally updated with new appliances, large work island, subway tile backsplash and quartz counter tops. The fenced in yard is perfect for your four-legged family members and the yard sprinkler system will keep your grass looking fresh even in the hottest of summer days. Two generous bedrooms another full bath and a large bonus upstairs complete this custom home. Newer HVAC systems and a new septic pump installed as well. All carpets have been professionally cleaned and the majority of the home has been freshly painted. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac in a community with low HOA dues. Home has an automatic generator w/new battery 2022. Sought after Oak Ridge/Northwest Guilford Schools. Showings starts 2/4/22. PLEASE SEE AGENT ONLY!!
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $585,000
