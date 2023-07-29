NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! THE POPULAR WILSON PLAN WITH PRIMARY ON THE MAIN LEVEL! Home is luxuriously appointed with upgrades and architectural enhancements, including coffered dining room ceiling, trey ceiling in primary, crown molding all 1st floor except bathrooms and laundry room. All 1st floor common areas feature RevWood engineered vinyl plank flooring. Huge open area kitchen, casual dining, and family room. Gourmet style kitchen with stainless steel vent hood, gas cooktop, wall oven and wall convection / microwave oven. Enjoy outliving to the fullest from the covered porch and extended deck. Second level host 3 secondary bedroom with 2 being "jack and jill" style and huge rec room. Other features include hardwood stairs, open metal rails, dual zone heating and cooling, and 2 story foyer. Photos are of a similar Home
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $587,630
