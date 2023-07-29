NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Home is the popular Grant plan with 3 car garage. Home features formal living room, formal dining room, and huge family room that adjoins the kitchen and breakfast area. First floor flex room adjacent to full bathroom with tub / shower combo. Kitchen features 42"cabinetry, quartz countertops with tiled backsplash. Gourmet Kitchen appliance package that includes gas cooktop and combination convection microwave/ wall oven. Hard surface REVWOOD engineered vinyl plank flooring all 1st level common areas. Ceramic tile in laundry and bathrooms. Second level is host to Primary Suite, three secondary bedrooms, and huge loft. Loft , stair openings, and stair well have elegant black metal railing and spindles. Home has screened back porch with adjoining deck. Tree lined back yard. Photos are of a similar home.
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $608,295
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wells Fargo & Co. has informed its federal regulator — the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency — of plans to close another 18 b…
Q: When will the new Publix grocery store at the corner of Robinhood Road and Meadowlark Drive be finished? What other stores are scheduled fo…
A Winston-Salem man was shot and killed Tuesday while breaking into his neighbor’s storage building, police said.
A Winston-Salem church and its pastor are suing its former lender, a property management company and their employees, alleging that they viola…
Q: Are there any plans to develop the old Oak Hollow Mall? I believe it’s owned by High Point University. — J.H.