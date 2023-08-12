MOVE-IN READY!! Dramatic entry that greets guests with warmth! This home features an open floor concept with 4 bedrooms, 3.5. Great room designed to show your furnishings to best advantage! The Owner's suite features 2 separate closets and 6' shower at owner's bath. Lovely gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and offers the beauty, comfort, and convenience to host big gatherings! Second level features 4th. bedroom with full bath which could be a second owner's suite and office. This home is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $619,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Q: With Friday’s Mega Million lottery jackpot at more than a billion dollars if someone from North Carolina wins it, do they have the option t…
Wake Forest University Health Sciences has spent $37.96 million to purchase Building 60 in downtown Winston-Salem's Innovation Quarter, accord…
Bruce Schneggenburger and Stephanie Ann Schneggenburger died in a head-on collision on U.S. 221 on Sunday.
A police officer found the rider, who was unresponsive, around 10:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Union Cross Road. That cyclist was pronounced d…