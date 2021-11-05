Welcome to Oak Ridge and your new custom home on this large level 1 acre lot. Main level boasts an amazing open plan with both master and guest bedrooms on the first level and an oversize laundry with direct access to the huge master walk-in closet. Upstairs two additional bedrooms with access to bathrooms and a huge bonus await. Abundant storage in the walk-in attic or numerous eaves storage areas. The cooks kitchen has a huge work island with seating 2 ovens, gas cook top, decorative hood and a pot filler. Soft close drawers on kitchen cabinets plus quartz counter tops throughout this home. No detail has been overlooked. Buy now to select your brick and interior/exterior finishes. A sealed crawlspace is included by the builder in the price of this home. The builder does plan to start this home in August with estimated completion late in 2021 So as construction progresses there will be less options for the buyer to select. Don’t wait!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $659,900
