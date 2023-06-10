FRAMING STARTS 5/26/23!!! Looking for new construction in the Oak Ridge and Northwest Guilford Schools? This is it! Three bedrooms on the main level with a 4th bed/bonus and full bath upstairs. Wonderful open plan offering tons of storage and a three car garage! The cooks kitchen has a large work island and is open to the dining and great room. Split bedroom plan with a generous primary suite with huge walk-in closet. Flex space would make a wonderful home office and the gigantic pantry is perfect for the chef in your family. Builder has allowances for various finishes - buy now in order to select your own interior choices! Call Listing Agent for More details!
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $695,000
