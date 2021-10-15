 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $815,000

4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $815,000

4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $815,000

Beautiful custom-built home in Heron's Nest, a quiet and charming community in the heart of desirable Oak Ridge. Located close to all the amenities of this desirable community. Brick exterior with stone accents provide amazing curb appeal. 2 story foyer leads to a spacious open family room, kitchen, and casual dining area with attractive wood ceiling. The kitchen has custom tile work, top-quality appliances, a stone facade vent hood, and breakfast bar seating. The primary bedroom on the main level features a double tray ceiling and has a deluxe bath with separate vanities, a jetted tub, and a separate shower. The lower level has incredible space with a kitchenette, bedroom, and full bath, and open living areas. Several outdoor living spaces include a deck and a lower patio that both overlook scenic park-like grounds. Just across from neighborhood lake with trails. Convenient location near recreation, easy access to major roads, and PTI airport. Sought after Northwest schools!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News