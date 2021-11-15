4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $819,900

Welcome home to this immaculate property by Disney Construction Co. located in Wolf Ridge Subdivision. This home will "Wow" you with bells & whistles. The one of a kind light fixture in the great room & throughout. Gourmet kitchen w beautiful quartz waterfall kitchen island. Oversize 64" double fridge refrigerator freezer built-in. Unique wine wall in dining rm w double glass doors. Main level features a primary BR w/10" ceiling & sliding door to patio, huge great bath w/vaulted ceiling with custom design built in make-up table & unique light fixture that also makes this room a one of the kind. Additional 2 bedrooms w/Jack & Jill bath on main & keeping room can be an office or play room is a PLUS. Huge 4th bed w/full bath upstairs & huge bonus with built-in day bed by the window & built-in shelves & a walk-in closet. This can be a 5th bedroom. Irrigation system. Separate fridge outlet in garage & 240 Volt/EV charger installed. Must see for yourself. Schedule your showing today.