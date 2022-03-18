4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $825,000

Beautiful, custom built, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home in highly sought Oak Ridge. This home boasts an awesome additional living space (where 4th bedroom is located) Amazing outdoor living space with covered porch, large patio space, outdoor fireplace and inground pool. Professional landscaping and lighting. Oversized, attached, 2 car garage. Pool is serviced yearly with a new liner in 2021. cul-de-sac lot, 0.50 + acre, fenced lot. Dual laundry hookup on main and second floor. Open Loft space and bonus room on second floor. Full living space on main level includes bedroom, walk-in closet, laundry hookup, full bathroom, kitchenette with sitting area and access to exterior. Convenient to Greensboro, Kernersville and Winston-Salem. A short drive to entertainment, shopping, dining and healthcare. Less than 2 miles to Oak Ridge Town Park and Oak Ridge Elementary School. Schedule your private tour today!