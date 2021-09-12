Beautiful custom-built home in Heron's Nest, a quiet and charming community in the heart of desirable Oak Ridge. Located close to all the amenities of this desirable community. Brick exterior with stone accents provide amazing curb appeal. 2 story foyer leads to a spacious open family room, kitchen, and casual dining area with attractive wood ceiling. The kitchen has custom tile work, top-quality appliances, a stone facade vent hood, and breakfast bar seating. The primary bedroom on the main level features a double tray ceiling and has a deluxe bath with separate vanities, a jetted tub, and a separate shower. The lower level has incredible space with a kitchenette, bedroom, and full bath, and open living areas. Several outdoor living spaces include a deck and a lower patio that both overlook scenic park-like grounds. Just across from neighborhood lake with trails. Convenient location near recreation, easy access to major roads, and PTI airport. Sought after Northwest schools!!
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $850,000
