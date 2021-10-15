Breezy, beautiful, bright, serene setting! This home boasts soaring ceilings, arched doorways, open floorplan & extensive millwork. Gourmet kitchen w/high end stainless appliances, granite countertops, huge center island. Large dining room, ideal for entertaining. Den boasts brilliant backyard views, coffered ceiling, stunning stone fireplace w/gas logs & built in shelves. Bright & beautiful 1st floor owner suite with elegant bathroom, walk-in shower & walk in closet. 3 car attached garage. Second floor features 3 large bedrooms with large closets & immediate bath access. Second story bonus. HUGE 2nd floor laundry w/ utility sink & work space. BEAUTIFUL FAIRY TALE GARDEN in large private backyard. Surrounded by neighborhood walking trails. Tons of storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $899,000
