4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $899,900

Beautiful new construction by Don Mills Home Builders on the corner lot of the cul-de-sac in one of Oak Ridge's most popular new developments. Located minutes from shopping and restaurants and in sought after Northwest school system. Primary on main adjacent to large living space and easybreeze, three season covered porch. Impressive home theatre above with additional two bedrooms and bonus. Room for all your toys in the 4 car garage! Schedule a "muddy-shoe" tour today!

