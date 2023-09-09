RARE opportunity to own this 2+ acre custom home with NO HOA in Oak Ridge, Guilford County. Kitchen features an abundance of cabinets and BOSCH Monogram Series Stainless appliances. Primary bedroom on main floor with an open great room, breakfast and a beautiful Quartz kitchen island. Upstairs has three additional bedrooms and a huge bonus room along w/two full baths. Ethernet throughout the house and Alarm system. Hardwood downstairs, crown moldings downstairs and upstairs. Separate fridge outlet in garage and a 240 Volt/EV charger installed. Very privacy backyard to build your future pool. NO DEED RESTRICTIONS so bring your boats, RVs, trailers, etc...
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $919,000
