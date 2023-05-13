This fantastic custom home built by R & K is now ready for new owners!!! In a neighborhood with amenities such as pool, tennis and clubhouse, this home offers a chef's kitchen which is adorned with high quality granite, custom cabinets all of which opens to great room with solid wood beams modern fireplace and 4 season room complete with EZ breeze windows all overlooking the expansive and level back yard. TWO primary bedrooms suits on the main level along with keeping room make this home feel spacious and open! The custom mill work and attention to detail are unbeatable! Entertainment is a breeze with an outdoor kitchen and fireplace, along with extended patio. Home is smart home enabled and comes with level two charger in garage. Oak Ridge Elem, Northwest middle and high school, minutes to 68 and PTI airport
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wells Fargo & Co. has declared plans to close another 17 branches — though none in North Carolina — according to its latest disclosure Fri…
Teens die in crash after chase on Winston-Salem's Northern Beltway. They were in a car struck by alleged stolen vehicle.
A suspect fleeing from a sheriff’s deputy in what was believed to be a stolen car made a U-turn on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway Monday a…
The western side of Winston-Salem is set to get its first brewery.
Madison Lynn Grotschel and her boyfriend, Jayce Haverkos, were on their way Monday to Tobaccoville where they planned to go fishing in the cre…
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.