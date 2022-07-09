 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $995,000

Join Wolf Ridge, one of Oak Ridge's favorite Custom neighborhoods. R & K does it again compete with all the upgrades and details you would desire in your new home! Still time to customize finishes at this beginning stage of building! 4 Beds and 4 Full Baths, plus a 4 car garage! Tons of room to roam with an additional bedroom/flex space downstairs and an expansive bonus upstairs! Keeping room flexes as wonderful office space overlooking the rear yard bound by preserved woods. One of the few remaining homes to be built in this sought after neighborhood in Oak Ridge and Northwest Schools.

