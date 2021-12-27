4 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $349,900

Spacious and updated Pfafftown home nestled in a cul de sac with large fenced in yard and charm throughout. This home has multiple living spaces, gorgeous floors and lots of natural light. You will want to cook and entertain in this kitchen with all of the counter space an island and open dining room. Relax in the expansive sunroom or large deck and in the evening sit around the beautiful firepit! There is a workshop for your hobbies or tools and plenty of storage throughout. The home office is a great place for work or home schooling. Don't miss this gorgeous Pfafftown home! Open House Friday, December 17 from 3-5pm!