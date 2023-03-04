Fantastic home in sought after location! This home has fresh interior paint. Windows create a light filled interior with well placed neutral accents. You'll love cooking in this kitchen, complete with a spacious center island and a sleek backsplash. Head to the spacious primary suite with good layout and closet included. Other bedrooms provide nice flexible living space. Take advantage of the extended counter space in the primary bathroom complete with double sinks and under sink storage. Take it easy in the fenced in backyard. The sitting area makes it great for BBQs! Don't miss this incredible opportunity.
4 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $360,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Black Mountain Chocolate will close for good on March 11, the downtown shop said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Deputies in Davidson County rushed to help a 69-year-old man they'd found unresponsive in his house following a welfare check. The man's famil…
Portions of Burke and First streets remained closed most of the day Monday while police investigated an early-morning shooting outside Gatsby’…
Two women were killed late Wednesday in a head-on collision on Interstate 40 near the Stratford Road exit in Winston-Salem, the N.C. Highway P…
A man upset with his order at a Little Caesars in Winston-Salem fires gun at an employee; no one is injured.
A man upset about his order at a Little Caesars Pizza restaurant in Winston-Salem fired a gun Thursday at an employee, authorities said. The b…