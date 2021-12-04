 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $364,900

4 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $364,900

4 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $364,900

Welcome to this beautifully maintained and spacious home in Pfafftown! The main level boasts an office, a gorgeous open concept kitchen with tons of cabinetry, a butler's pantry and walk in-pantry adjacent to the dining room, breakfast area, and a seamless flow into an enormous great room filled with natural light. You'll love the modern hard wood floors throughout and the practical built in drop zone at the garage entrance. Upstairs you'll find the primary en suite with walk in closets and separate tub/shower. With three additional bedrooms PLUS a bonus room and large laundry room, you won't want for space. The backyard is ready for entertaining with a deck, flat open yard space, and a unique wooded area at the back of the lot. The neighborhood has a playground and is close to shopping and dining. Make your appointment now and don't miss out on your chance to see this amazing home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17
Crime

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that 30,000 people will have their criminal records expunged. The people were convicted at a time when state law treated anyone 16 and 17 as adults. Because of that, their convictions were public record. Juvenile records are sealed. O'Neill said he wanted to even the playing field so that people convicted before the law changed would have the same benefit as 16 and 17-year-olds convicted now. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert