4 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $364,900

Welcome to this beautifully maintained and spacious home in Pfafftown! The main level boasts an office, a gorgeous open concept kitchen with tons of cabinetry, a butler's pantry and walk in-pantry adjacent to the dining room, breakfast area, and a seamless flow into an enormous great room filled with natural light. You'll love the modern hard wood floors throughout and the practical built in drop zone at the garage entrance. Upstairs you'll find the primary en suite with walk in closets and separate tub/shower. With three additional bedrooms PLUS a bonus room and large laundry room, you won't want for space. The backyard is ready for entertaining with a deck, flat open yard space, and a unique wooded area at the back of the lot. The neighborhood has a playground and is close to shopping and dining. Make your appointment now and don't miss out on your chance to see this amazing home!