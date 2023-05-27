2 story Transitional style home with an open floorplan on a quiet cul-de-sac. Kitchen with island and pantry. Large deck for entertaining. First floor has an office. The second floor has 4 bedrooms and a laundry room. The primary bathroom has a huge shower with a rainfall shower head. In the desirable Reagan High School district. The sellers are installing a fence in the yard.
4 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $364,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The police department’s Firearms Investigations and Intelligence Division/Gun Crime Reduction Unit obtained a search warrant for the residence…
Three of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s top executives, including its next chief executive Marty Freeman, were provided with significant bas…
The newest anchor tenant at Hanes Mall already is stirring economic waves even though no retail customer will ever enter through its doors.
Police found Fentanyl in a bag of Doritos. A Winston-Salem man will now spend the next 18 years in prison.
A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to drug offenses, authorities said.
Q: Are golf carts street legal in Forsyth County? I live in a neighborhood that has them zipping around beginning this time of year, sometimes…