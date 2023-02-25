Gorgeous newer construction custom home built by J&L Construction boasts stately finishes in a quaint neighborhood setting. Inviting rocking chair front porch & gorgeous curb appeal sets this home apart. Beautiful living room w/warm neutral tones, wood floors, & gas FP. Large open kitchen w/granite counters, SS appliances & ample cabinet space. Eat-in kitchen leads to fabulous screened-in porch. Cute & functional dropzone w/built-in bench & storage + spacious bedroom-option for primary on main! Upstairs primary bedroom w/ luxurious spa-like ensuite bath: a must see! Double vanity, tile shower w/rainshower head, garden tub + huge customized walk-in closet. 2 add'l bedrooms & office provide ample room to spread out. Flat yard boasts a premium play structure for hours of entertainment! Other features incl: 2-car garage, 3-zone HVAC, tankless water heater, electronic blinds & pre-wiring for cable/internet. This home offers top notch beauty, functionality & affordability all in one!