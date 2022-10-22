Perfect setup with masters downstairs and 3 additional rooms upstairs with a large loft/game-room! The 9 foot ceiling with beautiful crown molding along with originally designed wall panels creates a unique experience guests will love as they walk on engineered hardwood floor. A must see kitchen with white quartz countertops, golden globe pendant lighting, white backsplash that is accentuated with under cabinet lighting. Master bedroom on main floor with tray ceiling, dual vanities in bathroom, separate shower and tub with a large walk-in closet! Upgraded microwave with vent outside, kitchen sink garbage disposal, upgraded dishwasher, walk in separate laundry room, Taexx built-in pest control system within walls. Double insulated windows and insulated garage door equals energy savings! Green well-manicured lawn. Located within 15 minutes of Winston Salem downtown, Wake Forest University, and parks
4 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $399,000
