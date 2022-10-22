4 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $404,000

Welcome Home! This is a fantastic well maintained 2 Story home that features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and Main level office. Home is located in the desirable Grandview Place community. Walk in and notice the open space with great natural light, gourmet kitchen with plenty of cabinets and granite countertops, light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, huge walk-in pantry, butler area and extended breakfast bar. Upstairs a large master suite with walk in closet and double sinks w/garden tub & shower combination bathroom. Upstairs you will also find 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a loft area. This home boasts a spacious outdoor living space with extended patio and newly built-in pergola. Great for entertainment. The home is located in a great neighborhood with walkable sidewalks, close to hospitals, doctor offices, restaurants and grocery stores. Come and see it for yourself!