4 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $419,900

You will not lack for space in this lovely home with 4 bedrooms plus a game room! While overlooking the great room, enjoy cooking in this upgraded kitchen with a gas cook top and double ovens with a butlers pantry right off the kitchen leading to a dining room and an additional living room that could be used as a playroom or office. Upstairs, spread out between 4 bedrooms plus a game room, with upstairs laundry! Lovingly maintained! Professional pictures coming Thursday July 14. Showings begin Friday July 15. Open House scheduled from 1-3 pm Saturday July 16. Don't miss this one!