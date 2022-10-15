4 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $432,900

Enjoy the morning sun rays in the open spacious living room with a fireplace then watch the sunset as you eat dinner from the formal dining room. The 9 foot ceiling with beautiful crown molding along with originally designed wall panels creates a unique experience guests will love as they walk on engineered hardwood floor. A must see kitchen with white quartz countertops, golden globe pendant lighting, white backsplash that is accentuated with under cabinet lighting. Master bedroom on main floor with tray ceiling, dual vanities in bathroom, separate shower and tub with a large walk-in closet! A large upper level loft with 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom! Upgraded microwave with vent outside, kitchen sink garbage disposal, upgraded dishwasher, walk in separate laundry room, Taexx built-in pest control system within walls. Double insulated windows and insulated garage door equals energy savings! Green well-manicured lawn. Located within 15 minutes of Winston Salem downtown.