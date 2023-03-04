Delightful home in Grandview Crossing with space galore! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths PLUS a versatile game room! The spacious great room with ceiling fan opens to a fabulous eat-in kitchen with a gas cooktop, double oven, island, white cabinets, solid surface counters, pantry & SS appliances, and a butler’s pantry adjoins the formal dining room. An additional room could be a formal living room or office. Upstairs you will find the primary suite with a walk-in closet, bath with garden tub, shower, tile floor, and dual sinks with solid surface counters. 3 additional bedrooms, a hall bath with dual sinks & versatile game room, all convenient to a huge laundry room with folding shelf, complete the upper level. Relax on the rocking chair front porch or the huge rear patio overlooking the landscaped, newly fenced yard with a play set. 2 car attached garage and fabulous drop zone make this a home you will want to see.