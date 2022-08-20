 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $450,000

Rare find!! Only 2 years old situated on 1.15 acres in Reagan school district. Popular open design offers: main level primary suite with luxury bath that includes garden tub and tile shower and lg walk-in closet; kitchen is open to the dining and great room with a gas range, s/s appliances including a refrigerator. Great room has recess lighting and gas log fireplace. Upstairs houses the secondary bedrooms with good size closets, full bath with double sinks and spacious loft area. Additional amenities include: 9 ft ceilings on the main, drop zone for organization, finished 2 car garage with openers, kitchen has quartz countertops as well as the 2 baths, hardwood flooring on main living area. Enjoy morning coffee or entertaining guests on the screen porch with a separate grilling patio. Large lot offers plenty of room for the kids to play or dog to run. Home has a 10 yr transferable structural warranty.

