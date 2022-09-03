 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $480,000

4 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $480,000

Spacious open floor plan with 9 foot ceiling on the main floor. A must see kitchen with white quartz countertops, golden globe pendant lighting, white backsplash that is accentuated with under cabinet lighting. Master bedroom on main floor with tray ceiling, dual vanities in bathroom, separate shower and tub with a walk-in closet! Very large upper level loft with 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert