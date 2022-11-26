 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $484,530

4 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $484,530

NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! THE POPULAR WILSON PLAN WITH PRIMARY ON THE MAIN LEVEL! Projected to be move in ready May 2023. Home is luxuriously appointed with upgrades and architectural enhancements, including coffered dining room ceiling, trey ceiling in primary, crown molding all 1st floor except bathrooms and laundry room. All 1st floor common areas feature RevWood engineered vinyl plank flooring. Huge open area kitchen, casual dining, and family room. Gourmet style kitchen with stainless steel vent hood, gas cooktop, wall oven and wall convection / microwave oven. Enjoy outliving to the fullest from the screened in porch and extended deck. Second level host 3 secondary bedroom with 2 being "jack and jill" style and huge rec room with double doors. Other features include hardwood stairs, open metal rails, dual zone heating and cooling, and 2 story foyer. Up to $5,000 Seller paid closing cost.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Shanquella Robinson’s death, reports say

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Shanquella Robinson’s death, reports say

An arrest warrant levying charges of femicide was issued in the case of Shanquella Robinson, ABC News reported late Wednesday, citing a prosecutor in Mexico. The name of the suspect who is said to be “the direct aggressor” has not been released, both ABC News and WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner reported. The FBI field office in Charlotte — which has an open investigation — would ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert